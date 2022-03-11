Are you looking for a second home where you can get away from it all, or maybe you want to feel like every day is a get away! This unique WATERFRONT property is on the CHIPPEWA RIVER w/direct access to LAKE WISSOTA. You will feel the quality of this property from the moment you turn into the driveway. This 1 story home is set back from the road with stunning panoramic views of the river that change with the seasons, and 155 feet of nice low frontage-no stairs! The nicely landscaped yard offers a covered patio and beautiful firepit area that are great for entertaining and relaxing! Also featuring everything on one level, an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an office, fireplace, 4 season room, private owner’s suite and windows everywhere! Oversized 3 car garage plus a workshop with it's own bathroom, sprinkler system & in-floor heat.
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $729,900
