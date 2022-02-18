3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $789,000

At the gated community of Larson's Landing, this ranch-style home has one of the best views of Lake Wissota with a gradual slope to the water's edge and a beautiful North Eastern view. The living room, dining room area, and bedrooms are lined with windows, offering outstanding views of the lake while letting the natural light spill in. The owner's suite has a walk-in closet, bath w/ tub & double vanity. Built-in cubbies & lots of cabinets in the main floor laundry are great for keeping organized.