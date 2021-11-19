Waterfront home for sale in Larson’s Landing, a gated community located on the shores of Lake Wissota, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. This beautiful, gated community includes an outdoor swimming pool and other amenities. Lake Wissota, at over 6,000 acres, is a popular recreational and fishing lake located just East of Chippewa Falls and a short commute from Eau Claire. With 127 feet of lake frontage, it is the perfect place to unwind or entertain, fitting all lifestyles. Low elevation 0-15.
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $799,000
