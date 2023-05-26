Rare to hit the market is a Lake Wissota property featuring 3-bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Newly built in 2019 this home is situated on a .92 acre lot with a beautiful patio overlooking the river and your 111 feet of frontage. Kitchen highlights include Redwing cabinets with under cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. This home features beautiful laminate flooring throughout, a finished basement with ample storage, laundry room with sink, and 9 foot ceilings on the upper level. This home boasts all the storage you'll need for your lake toys with its 2-car attached garage as well as the detached, 24x32 foot garage both fully insulated. Don't miss out, this property is a dream!
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $799,900
