This 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom Lake Wissota house located on Pine Harbor is waiting for its next owner. This prime location house was made for entertaining and hosting all your friends and family- two kitchens, a living room, family room, den, huge dinning room, 3 season room, and so much more space. The home features a 23x14 boat house, patios and decks at many levels to enjoy all the fun in the sun and to watch the sunset. Call today to see this must see low elevation property!
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $819,750
