3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $95,000

Great Location in the Village of Lake Hallie, 3 bedroom, one bath manufactured home built in 1974 with family room addition and attached 2 car garage with workshop space. Newly remodeled bathroom with all new fixtures and new floor, replaced carpet, new kitchen sink with fixtures, New whole house Kinetico Water System in 2021. Located on private .88 acre. Large back yard borders undeveloped land.

