3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $99,900

Location! Location! Location! This 3 bed, 1 bath brick home is walking distance to Irvine Park, Pool, Fair Grounds, YMCA, Park View Elementary and Chippewa's downtown. It offers a spacious kitchen, living room, main floor laundry, front and back 3 season porches, walk in attic and garden shed. Big stuff done, previously updated windows, electrical and plumbing . new metal roof in 2017. Give it a fresh coat of paint some flooring and call it your own!