 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $99,900

Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1400 sq. ft. manufactured home on one very peaceful acre. The home also has an unfinished addition off the back. When finished it would make a great family room. Or leave unfinished and use for storing all your stuff. Foundation is a concrete slab. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News