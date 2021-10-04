Country home on 1 acre on the edge of downtown Colfax. With a few updates, this could be the one for you! 3 bedroom, 1 full bath with eat in kitchen. 12x14 three season room that connects home and 24x24 garage. Lower level has a partial kitchen and bath set-up. Finish it to fit your needs. There's plenty of storage space in the 20x14 shed with 8x14 lean-to, 10x10 garden shed and spacious yard. New roof in 2020. Home needs some TLC. Sold As Is and may not qualify for all financing.
3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $139,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been arrested for her seventh drunk-driving offense after a witness observed her so drunk she was passed out …
A Stanley man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has skipped several court appearances, and a warrant has now been issued for h…
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Brandon Sura was stuck. Not with a 4-wheel drive truck, a quad or anything with wheels, for that matter.
As coronavirus cases continue to climb, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is continuing to adjust its COVID-19 protocols.
The Menomonie High School has announced its 2021 Homecoming Court members ahead of this week’s Homecoming activities.
Chippewa County Public Health Department criticizes local school districts' "voluntary quarantine" systems
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman heavily criticized two area school districts that have adopted a “voluntary quarantine”…
EAGLE RIVER — Three people died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.
The Dunn County Health Department is announcing new updates to the COVID-19 gathering guidelines.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on the October TikTok challenge, which asks for students to slap their teachers on their backside, which may include expulsion.
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.