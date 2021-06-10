3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $149,900

Country home on 1 acre on the edge of downtown Colfax. With a few updates, this could be the one for you! 3 bedroom, 1 full bath with eat in kitchen. 12x14 three season room that connects home and 24x24 garage. Lower level has a partial kitchen and bath set-up. Finish it to fit your needs. There's plenty of storage space in the 20x14 shed with 8x14 lean-to, 10x10 garden shed and spacious yard. New roof in 2020. Home needs some TLC. Sold As Is and may not qualify for all financing. View More