3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $164,900

Enjoy this recently updated charming home in the heart of Colfax! This well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home with an oversized 2 car garage is conveniently located near Colfax Schools. The kitchen offers quality LG appliances with plenty of cabinet storage. Spacious Master Bedroom with his & her closets. Fenced in yard for all of your furry friends! Lot's of updates (see attached)! This home is move-in ready and still has some potential to add value & make it your own. Schedule your showing today!