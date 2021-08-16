 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $210,000

HAVE YOU EVER WANTED AN AMAZING GARAGE/WORKSHOP? This is your place! 4-car garage/workshop that is less than 10 years old. 200-amp electric, heated, garage doors on three sides. Lean-to with concrete patio under. Newly stained decks. Metal roofs on buildings. New Lennox furnace. Get out of the city and get more for your money! Colfax is a lovely small town that is close to HWY 29 & I-94 for an easy commute. Colfax offers restaurants, golfing, bowling, a bank, veterinarian, and more.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News