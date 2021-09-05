3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $249,900

Come see this beautiful mix of historic charm and modern updates in this 3 bed 2 bath home. The stone exterior gives the home great durability and unique curb appeal. You can enjoy your morning coffee or a summer rain on your wrap around covered porch, a great outdoor space that includes a porch swing. The detached garage includes 2 stalls on the front and 1 stall on the back for extra storage space. Inside you have a nice open living room, half bath on the main floor, a formal dining area, and fully updated kitchen. Some of the kitchen updates include new flooring, new appliances, new counters, new backsplash, and fresh paint, a lovely space to cook your family dinners. Upstairs are all 3 bedrooms, large updated full bath with double sinks, and second floor laundry. Don't miss out on this beautiful property, schedule your private showing today!