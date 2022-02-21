3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $320,000

Excellent property with hunting land, storage and a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch home that is nestled on a beautiful 18 acre lot including woods that allows you to hunt on your own private land. This property is located less than 30 minutes from Eau Claire and includes a 2 car Attached garage, 2 wood decks, 36x72 Poleshed and 20x18 Storage Shed. Improvements include in 2020/2021 new furnace/AC, Insulated Crawl Space, Skylights upgraded, New Roof, New Dishwasher and Refrigerator to name a few.