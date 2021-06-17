 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $69,000

Great investment opportunity home or one that could use some TLC. Large yard, three bedroom, 2 full bath, large kitchen, deck, garden shed. Within walking distance of downtown. Home needs some TLC but has HUGE potential. 24 hour notice because tenant is currently occupied and at least 30 days for closing to give tenant notice. Hardwood floors, natural gas, city water & sewer.

