3 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $125,000

Nice 1 1/2 story 3 bedroom home on 1.08 acres within city limits. Home has city water & sewer & 1 car attached garage. First floor washer & dryer; walk-in shower; & hardwood floors. A large upstairs bedroom, full dry basement with workshop, updated windows, siding & roof all within the last 10 years, & 8x8 storage shed. Very neat & clean. SOLD AS-IS.

