3 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $129,900

Great location. Walking distance to parks/shopping/schools. Well cared for home. Current owners have owned/lived for over 50 years. Home offers real wood floors, some tile floors, spacious eat-in kitchen. Relaxing sunny 3 season room. 2 nice sized bathrooms. Why rent - here's your opportunity to own. Great storage in the home. Recent updates: new boiler 2013, hot water hater 2016, new roof 2009, newer electric 2013.

