3 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $169,000

LOOK NO FURTHER, this fully rehabbed 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Single-family home will certainly impress! Brand New everything.....framing, windows, plumbing, electrical, floors, roof, siding and much more. This home offers modern cabinetry and fixtures. Also has a newly pored 30x41 concrete pad ready to add a garage and/or an addition. The home sites on .78 acre lot on the out skirt of town in a quiet location. The feel of country with Apple trees in front and a creek in the back yard. Call for your showing today.