 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $349,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $349,900

Hidden away on the fringe of the city on two acres, this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence plus an office is surrounded by nature! This gorgeous home was built in 2019 with almost 2000 square feet on each level offering custom cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a gas fireplace to warm up on those chilly nights! The basement is just waiting to be finished off with a 3rd full bath stubbed in and look out windows to let all that natural light in! Don't forget about the oversized three car garage that is fully sheet rocked, insulated and heated! The abundance of wildlife that appears throughout the day will not disappoint! Don't delay call for a showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News