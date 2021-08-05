3 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $349,900

Hidden away on the fringe of the city on two acres, this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence plus an office is surrounded by nature! This gorgeous home was built in 2019 with almost 2000 square feet on each level offering custom cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a gas fireplace to warm up on those chilly nights! The basement is just waiting to be finished off with a 3rd full bath stubbed in and look out windows to let all that natural light in! Don't forget about the oversized three car garage that is fully sheet rocked, insulated and heated! The abundance of wildlife that appears throughout the day will not disappoint! Don't delay call for a showing today!