Newly constructed ranch style home with a walk out basement and an attached 3 1/2 car garage with stubbed in bathroom. Property offers tons of wildlife, mature trees and privacy while being so close to town. All debris to be cleaned prior to closing. Property will only qualify for cash buyers or a construction loan. Easy to show. Selling As Is
3 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $349,900
Ten-year-old Iliana (Lily) Peters was found dead Monday morning, according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, and the missing person…
During a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon in association with the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters, a $1 million cash bond was set for a 14-y…
A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls, Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.
The 14-year-old boy accused of murdering Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls made statements "that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go," a prosecutor said Wednesday.
The Chippewa Falls community is rallying together to mourn a girl whose life was taken far before her time.
A girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died of strangulation and blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy results have confirmed.
Measures are being taken to ensure the safety of Chippewa Valley children following a horrific tragedy.
The 21st Annual Chi-Hi Athletic Booster Club Extravaganza took place on Saturday evening at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. To date the event has raised more than $1.3 million to support Chi-Hi athletics.
The Chippewa River Baseball League begins its 94th season next weekend and will do so with a new look as the league moves to a one-division format for the 10 teams that will take the diamond.
The Chi-Hi softball team remained unbeaten on the season with three victories Saturday at a tournament hosted by Watertown.