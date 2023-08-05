Exclusive opportunity on 75 acres! New construction home conveniently located near the Hwy 178/64 interchange in Cornell! You’ll love the immediate privacy this property offers, with beautiful home settled among the wild life, & mature woods! Completed in 2023 this home offers one level ranch living, beautiful windows, bright kitchen, custom cabinets, glass backsplash, quartz counters, owner’s bath w/earthy tiled shower, 3 shower heads including rainfall, walk out basement w/tons of extra potential, & a 1,300+ sq. foot finished garage created in day dreams! Schedule your showing TODAY & experience Luxury Living among the trees!
3 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $750,000
