Move in ready 3 bedroom home. Stunning hardwood floors throughout with attractive wood molding. Spacious 4 seasons room with tons of light. Open concept living room dining room and kitchen. Main floor laundry for convenience. Fenced in yard. Great location close to schools, post office and shopping. Perfect first home at a great price!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $94,900
