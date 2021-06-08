3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $119,900

Opportunity for an affordable home! Home will require some TLC. Located in a quiet neighborhood on the North side of Eau Claire. Enjoy Mount Tom across the street w/ abundant wildlife to observe. Fenced in front yard, private back yard, & single car detached garage. Home w/ natural wood floor in the living room. Basement is open. Newer appearing electric hot water heater, gas furnace, and 100amp circuit breaker. Schedule your showing today. Any and all offers will be reviewed Monday Morning. View More