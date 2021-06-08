 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $119,900

Opportunity for an affordable home! Home will require some TLC. Located in a quiet neighborhood on the North side of Eau Claire. Enjoy Mount Tom across the street w/ abundant wildlife to observe. Fenced in front yard, private back yard, & single car detached garage. Home w/ natural wood floor in the living room. Basement is open. Newer appearing electric hot water heater, gas furnace, and 100amp circuit breaker. Schedule your showing today. Any and all offers will be reviewed Monday Morning. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Scoreboard: Friday, June 4
High-school

Local Scoreboard: Friday, June 4

Box scores from Friday's local action. McDonell, Bloomer and Thorp/Gilman baseball and McDonell, Bloomer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell and Thorp softball were among the winners.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News