3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $138,750

Ok...everyone wants affordable housing, but that means you have to put in some elbow grease! 1949 charmer on over a half acre lot in the city! You'll love the bright rooms, arched openings, BIG 2 car garage, BIG yard, metal siding, storage shed, hardwood floors in bedrooms, newer windows, full/open basement with un-tapped potential, bright rooms, & that cozy feeling of HOME! Add the shower, do some landcaping, & decroate cute...you'll be in the GREEN when everyone else is starting to compete this spring!