 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $144,750

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $144,750

ADORABLE cottage style home set picture perfectly on a corner lot on the west side! Oak cabinets, plenty of storage, full basement, LARGE bedroom in the 1/2 story above, many updates since 2004, and includes a HOME WARRANTY! You'll love the homey feel, curb appeal, off street parking area, storage shed, and quaint side yard fenced along the front. All this in a fabulous location, & affordable price! Showings start Satruday 10/2...call you agent!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News