3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $144,750

ADORABLE cottage style home set picture perfectly on a corner lot on the west side! Oak cabinets, plenty of storage, full basement, LARGE bedroom in the 1/2 story above, many updates since 2004, and includes a HOME WARRANTY! You'll love the homey feel, curb appeal, off street parking area, storage shed, and quaint side yard fenced along the front. All this in a fabulous location, & affordable price! Showings start Satruday 10/2...call you agent!