3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $145,000

Property to be sold at public auction on January 29th at 10:00AM in “As-Is” condition with no contingencies. Buyers are encouraged to do their own inspections and observations. All financing shall be pre-arranged prior to sale date. $3000 earnest money due on day of auction. 6% Buyers Auction Fee will be added to the final bid and becomes part of the total purchase price. 16’ x 76’ 1988 manufactured home with 3 bdrms, 2 full baths and a 24 x 26 addition. Includes all appliances, home is wired for generator hook up. Large newer garage with 3 overhead doors and very nice insulated and heated shop! Includes 3 LP tanks with remaining fuel to be prorated at closing. All of this on 5.55 acres just a few miles out of town in the town of Brunswick. Eau Claire Schools.