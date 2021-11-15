 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $148,750

They don't make them like this anymore! 1949 charmer on over a half acre lot in the city! You'll love the bright rooms, arched openings, BIG 2 car garage, BIG yard, metal siding, storage shed, hardwood floors in bedrooms, newer windows, full/open basement with un-tapped potential, bright rooms, & that cozy feeling of HOME! Not one you consider, one you BUY!

