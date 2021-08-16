Property to be sold at public auction on Sept 2, 2021 at 3:00PM. Will be sold with no contingencies. Built in 1952, this one owner home has been well maintained and cared for! Hardwood floors under carpet in living room and bedrooms. Full unfinished basement, private backyard with garden shed, extra wide single car garage. Furnace new in 2021, shingles new in 2016, vinyl windows new in 2002. Handicap accessible.Buyers are encouraged to do their own inspections and observations. Must have financing pre-arranged prior to sale. $3000 earnest money due on day of sale. 6% Buyer Fee will be added to the final bid and becomes part of the total purchase price.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $159,900
