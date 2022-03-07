3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $165,000

Looking for a home that needs some sweat equity? Look no further. The solid bones make this home a perfect project over the winter. Repair and resale, rent or own! The possibilities are endless. This home has an inspection report. In the past, this home has had a solid rental history. The smaller yard is perfect for low-maintenance lawn care. The front porch is ready to relax on. With three levels of space this blank canvas is ready for your touches.