 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $165,000

Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Many recent updates including, kitchen upgrades, flooring, stainless steel appliances and back splash. Conveniently located near downtown on Eau Claire's north side. Third bedroom is a walk-through.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News