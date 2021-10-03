 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $168,750

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $168,750

The search is over! This adorable 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom cape cod is waiting for you! This home features a great layout including an extra large breezeway attaching the house to the 1 car garage. Recent updates include flooring, new paint, and updates in the kitchen. Call today for your own private tour!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News