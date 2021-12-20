3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $179,900

Very large home next to the Eau Claire Courthouse and all of the excitement of downtown! This home has 10' tall ceilings, wide trim mouldings, fireplace, 3 car detached garage, 2nd floor family room with glass doors to large South facing deck, open staircase, stained glass windows, covered front and back porches and playhouse. Enjoy renovating your own piece of history in a great neighborhood! To be sold "As Is".