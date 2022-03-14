 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $179,900

Ideal East Hill Neighborhood! A good dose of charm and character can be found in this 1.5 story, well cared for home, offering 3 bedrooms (one of which in the lower level is currently being used as a family room), delightful kitchen, nest thermostat and updates including main water line 2002, windows 2008, roof in 2015, water heater 2017, plus furnace, oven and central air in 2021. Great potential in the, as of yet, unfinished walk-up attic....luxurious MBR, fantastic playroom or spacious family room. Make this your cozy home!

