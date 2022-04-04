 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $179,900

PRE-INSPECTED, highly desired affordable East Hill location with attached garage and additional parking pad. New windows in 2011. Hardwood floors throughout. Great 4 season room off the kitchen overlooking large private back yard that boasts many perennials and a pergola. All 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Close to downtown, easy access to all that EC has to offer. 2 window ACs included

