3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $184,900

Old world charm on Eau Claire's east hill. This home is full of character where you'll find charming woodwork throughout with beautiful wood flooring in the bedrooms. A full walk up attic, full basement, large 2 car garage, allow for plenty of storage. Two workshops and a crafting room gives the space needed for all those projects you've been wanting to get to! Conveniently located close to downtown, the bike trail and numerous City parks. Only a mile from UWEC - a potential income property. 200 amp electrical in the home and new carpeting just installed. Only three owners have ever owned this home, you could be the next!