3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $184,900

Sweet, very clean, well cared for home on the West side of Eau Claire! Long time family owned home is move-in ready. Updates include new carpet and flooring, new refrigerator, painted cabinets, bathroom updates and fixtures. A great deck with easy access to enjoy the location and the neighborhood. Easy access to Clairemont Ave, Hwy 94, parks, schools and all the fun amenities Eau Claire has to offer. West side living at its best!