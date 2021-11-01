 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $190,000

  • Updated
Your search stops here!! This must see home is located on Eau Claire's south side in the Town of Washington. Huge fenced in backyard with beautiful concrete patio and railroad tie retaining wall, perfect for outdoor entertaining! Country living in town with plenty of Deer, Turkey and other wildlife that come into the backyard. Carpets were just professionally cleaned on 10/7. New roof in 2015 and new water heater in 2018. Also this home has been pre-inspected and comes with a 1yr home warranty!

