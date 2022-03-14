 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $190,000

Clean & well-maintained cape cod in Putnam Heights is move-in ready! Open basement ready to finish. Lg bedroom up w/ great closet. Beautiful fenced-in yard w/ gardens (berry bushes) & patio. Garage w/ covered walkway to house & extra parking. Close to downtown, UWEC/CVTC, hospitals, schools & parks. Updates: roof, fence, insulation (living area), flooring, some lighting. Included: pool table/TV mount/workbench. Excluded: dishwasher/washer/weights. Warranty included. Schedule your showing today!

