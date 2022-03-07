This wonderful home features original woodwork, unique open stairwell, hard wood floors, built-in cabinets, leaded glass windows, formal dining room, family room, metal siding, main level bedroom & bath newer roof, wonderfully decorated & very well maintained. The huge garage was built for a mechanic w/a heater, compressor room & plenty of power. There is a 12'x36' partially finished space in the upstairs of the garage for storage. Covered patio and small metal storage shed. Newer kitchen appliances; Repainted main level & front porch
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $194,900
