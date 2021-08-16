 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $194,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $194,900

3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $194,900

The best of many worlds is waiting for you to put the finishing touches on this one owner home. You get 4+ acres of secluded wooded land with a nice size yard to boot. Town of Pleasant Valley taxes and Eau Claire Schools. The house offers one level living with in-floor heat in the kitchen, living, and dining room. The storage room in the garage also has in-floor heat and room to park an extra vehicle. Large open kitchen with gas range and plenty of cabinet space for all your needs. The dining area flows into the living space allowing you to entertain with ease. On the second level you get a complete second living space with a full kitchen, two bedrooms, and full bath. Make it a mother in-law suite or could be rented out. Plenty of options, make it your own. Schedule your private showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News