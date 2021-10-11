 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $195,000

Come see this cozy 3 bed 1 bath westside Eau Claire home. Great location in a lovely neighborhood and just a short drive to downtown. The backyard is fenced in a and features a brick patio area between the house and garage. A welcoming entrance with a beautiful stain glass front door leads into the living room with two large windows for lots of natural light. The open kitchen has a mix of original charm with some modern updates like a new backsplash. There are two built ins in the spacious dining room great for displaying your favorite treasures. The rest of the main floor has two nice sized bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs is huge 23x14 bedroom that could be used in a variety of ways. The furnace and AC were installed in 2015. Don't miss out on this charming home, schedule your private showing.

