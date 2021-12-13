 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $195,000

Welcome home to your newly updated cape cod style home in a convenient and quiet West side neighborhood. Features: 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with additional garden shed, large fenced yard, lower level family room, great covered front porch and charming 4 season room in back. This home has been completely renovated with new vinyl siding, updated electrical and plumbing, 1st floor laundry hook ups (by coffee bar) and insulation. Home has been further updated with new landscaping, furnace and central air (2021). Additional laundry in the lower level as well. This is one you do NOT want to miss!

