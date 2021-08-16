 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $195,000

Located in a wonderful neighborhood on the Northside this ranch home has a ton of potential. Listed as a 2 bedroom home , the 3rd bedroom was made into a dining room and would be easily converted back. This home boasts a nice large kitchen with tons of space which leads to a wide open sunroom in the back that is open to sunshine from all angles.

