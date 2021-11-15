3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $195,000

3 Bdrm ranch in a great neighborhood close to Locust lane school and Pinehurst recreational area. Kitchen boasts freshly painted cabinets, under cabinet lighting and tile back splashes. Bathroom has tile floors / backsplash & has been remodeled, many rooms have a fresh coat of paint. Lots of natural light throughout home highlighted by bay windows in both the living room and kitchen. Yard is completely fenced in and has a large concrete patio. 16x22 Garage with an additional 22x24 added on to the rear of garage W/Heat, AC workshop. Updates: 2019 water heater, Air conditioner 2015 and newer roof. Pellet stove in basement also included.