Very large home next to the Eau Claire Courthouse and all of the excitement of downtown! This home has 10' tall ceilings, wide trim mouldings, fireplace, 3 car detached garage, 2nd floor family room with glass doors to large South facing deck, open staircase, stained glass windows, covered front and back porches and playhouse. Enjoy renovating your own piece of history in a great neighborhood!
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $199,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: You were paying more a decade ago, and spewing carbon isn't the future
'We found it sitting in a field': 1954 fire truck to make its return to the Chippewa Falls Fire Department
A 1954 fire truck that was used by the Chippewa Falls Fire Department until it was sold in 1987 is returning to the city, and when the public …
A Hayward man who reportedly pointed a gun at his adult son and himself while they were drinking alcohol in December 2019 will serve three yea…
Tuesday Prep Roundup: Entire starting five fouls out but Lake Holcombe girls basketball still tops Prentice
The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team had five of its nine suited up players foul out but still prevailed over Prentice 62-57 on Tuesday evening.
At least five people in Northern California have contracted the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the outbreak is linked to a wedding in Wisconsin last month.
Chippewa County Supervisor Tom Thornton wasn’t afraid to tell you exactly what was on his mind, friends and colleagues say.
The McDonell boys basketball team will have many new faces to start the season as the Macks return one starter from last year's Division 5 state runner-up.
Good things come to those who wait, and those who wait for the first release from a local supergroup are set to have their patience rewarded.
Michael Hanke is grateful that the Chippewa Falls community has Klein Hall, a homeless shelter for veterans located on the Northern Center gro…
Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Smith, Hause lead Stanley-Boyd past McDonell in Western Cloverbelt opener
Stanley-Boyd seniors Lucas Smith and Carsen Hause combined for 39 points to lead the Oriole boys basketball team in a 68-53 victory over McDon…