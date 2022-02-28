 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $199,900

Welcome Home! Well Kept 3 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath home! Enjoy your large, private and fenced yard with a deck! 2-car attached garage with an additional 12'x16' storage shed! Great location with easy access to stores, restaurants and schools! Call now for the pre-inspection report! Schedule your private showing today!

