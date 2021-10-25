3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $199,900

Architecture & art blend beautifully in this 3BD 4BA. Exquisite light fixtures, custom tile floors, & knotty pine ceilings. Open design in kitchen, dining, & living room with large windows that view the wooded backyard. Vaulted ceilings & skylights in the study create a perfect space for an office or art studio. Master BD has private bath with custom tile wall, glass shower doors, & dual sinks. Paved drive, cedar siding, Andersen windows & patio doors. In quiet neighborhood, close to downtown.