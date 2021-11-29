 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $205,000

Join the dream of homeownership with a move-in-ready home. This 1940 cape cod home, nestled into the southside features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and has ample space for entertaining with its large living room and separate dining room. Great structure and bones are waiting for the new owners to bring their decorating ideas. The lot features a spacious yard, garden shed and a detached 2 car garage with concrete driveway. Conveniently located to shops and dining on the southside.

