3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $209,000

Hard to find East Hill Home! Don't miss out on the 3 bed, 1 bath home with a large corner lot and a 2 car garage. Enjoy sitting in the 3 season room in the mornings or evening. Hardwood floors throughout the upstairs and believed to be under the carpet on the main floor. Make this your dream home! Estate sale, being sold as is.

