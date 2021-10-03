3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $209,900

Conveniently located 4-bed, 2 full bath home close to hospital, downtown, with easy access to Hwy 12 & 312. Nothing left to do but move in! Almost every inch has been cleaned/painted. Kitchen has new hickory cabinets, new oven/range, microwave and LVP flooring. New carpets in bedrooms over oak wood floors. Full, dry basement has family room, full bath with tiled shower. 1+ car garage. AC and 200 amp electric 2021. Shingles, soffit and fascia 2018. Furnace 2016. Mostly newer vinyl windows.